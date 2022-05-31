BTS’ meeting with POTUS at the White House: Date, time, & US Senators debating over who’s the biggest ARMY

On May 26, it was reported that supergroup BTS will be joining the President of the United States at the White House for a discussion on Asian inclusion and representation. This announcement had come about to close off the month of May, which is regarded as the Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month (AANHPI Heritage Month). Ahead of the visit, BTS’ Jungkook departed for the United States on May 28, followed by the rest of the group’s members on May 29.

More details have now been revealed about the historic meeting, and have been confirmed by a White House Press Assistant. BTS will be meeting the President of the United States on June 1, 12:30 am IST (May 31, 3 pm ET). The meeting will take place at the White House’s Oval Office, and the event will be closed press. The agenda will revolve around the need to come together in solidarity, Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.

With this news, came more updates, this time causing the internet to raise its eyebrows in bemusement because of their relatability. Not only is the BTS ARMY looking forward to the group’s White House visit, but it appears, so are some US Senators! Natalie Andrews, a congressional correspondent for ‘The Wallstreet Journal’, tweeted on behalf of US Senator Mazie Hirono, sharing her anticipation and looking forward to her invite to the White House to see BTS, commenting that she is the only US Senator who knows the group.

This was followed by Senator Cris Coons quickly jumping to his defence, sharing a Tweet saying “Not even close. #BTSARMY”, and attaching a photo of his desk, showing a small BTS standee. Senator Hirono was quick to reply, as she Tweeted, “If you’re a true fan, who’s your bias? And don’t ask your staff.”

Check out the exchange, below:

