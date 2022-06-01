BTS meets President Joe Biden: The septet’s visit to the White House saw talk of Anti-Asian hate crimes & more

BTS’ private meeting with President Joe Biden at the Oval Office was scheduled for May 31, 3 pm ET. Prior to the meeting BTS spoke to a room full of the media at the White House Press Room for a briefing. Here the group spoke to the members of the press about the invite they received from the White House to discuss Asian inclusion, representation and anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.

The briefing premiered on the official YouTube channel of The White House, led by the 35th White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on June 1, 12 am IST (May 31, 2:30 PM ET).

The septet entered in crisp black suits, being introduced by the Press Secretary of the White House. Leader RM began with, “Hi we’re BTS and it a great honour to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of Anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity.”

Member Jin continued, “Today is the last day of the AANHPI heritage month. We joined the White House to stand with the AANHPI community and to celebrate.”

Jimin said, “We were devastated about the recent surge of hate crimes including Asian-American hate crimes. To put a stop to this and to support the cause we'd like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.”

J-Hope said, “We're here today thanks to the ARMY, our fans worldwide, who have different nationalities and cultures and use different languages. We are truly and always grateful.”

Jungkook said, “We still feel surprised that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world, transcending languages and cultural barriers. We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things.”

SUGA said, “It's not wrong to be different. We think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences.”

V said, “Everyone has their own history. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and everyone as a valuable person.”

RM closed off the talk with, “Lastly, we thank President Biden and the White House for giving us this important opportunity to speak about the important causes, remind ourselves of what we can do as artists. Once again thank you very much.”

