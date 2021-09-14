BTS meets with South Korean President Moon Jae In; To accompany him to the 76th UN General Assembly

The nation’s pride indeed! BTS is showing their influential power once again as the group met with the President of South Korea, Moon Jae In. On September 14, the members, all dressed in crisp black suits and neatly styled hair visited the Main Office Hall of the Blue House. They were formally appointed as the Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture.

The President presented the BTS members each with a certificate of appointment as the Special Envoys along with a diplomatic passport, and a fountain pen acting as gifts. Following this, BTS is expected to accompany the President at the 76th United Nations General Assembly that will take place on September 20. The group will join Moon Jae In for a five-day three-night trip from September 19 to September 23 as he visits the United States of America.

They will also take part in the Sustainable Development Goals Moment (SDG Moment) event where the President is said to have asked them to share a message of hope and consolation to youth around the globe as well as share video performances. BIGHIT MUSIC further revealed that the seven members, as well as their staff, have all vaccinated themselves against the virus ahead of heading to the USA. Check out the appointment ceremony below.

The label also stated that the group is planning for new performances and the schedule as well as further announcements will be made regarding the same. The group also recently won 3 awards at the MTV Video Music Awards displaying their worldwide influence.

Congratulations, BTS!

