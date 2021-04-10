BTS' member and the world's most handsome V doesn't like his face anymore? Fans baffled during latest VLIVE

BTS' V baffles fans with his remark during his latest VLIVE.

It's summertime and the heat is rising. So three of ARMY's favourite boys, SUGA, J-Hope and V, took the time to treat them with some cafe drink recipes while talking with them via Naver's VLIVE.

A fan asked V for a selfie, to which the artist revealed that he hasn't been able to take photos alone because of which he hasn't posted any selfies in the past six months. The "master of selfies", in his own words, doesn't like his face anymore.

This video clip, along with a Weverse post, is going viral on certain online communities. In the post, he stated that he didn't like selfies anymore because of his face.

This absurd statement from the artist himself has baffled his fans. Comments like "How will others live if you say that?" and "Are you crazy?" are being used by netizens to convey their shock. At the same time, some are empathising with the artist, "Some people forget that he is just like us. He is allowed to say such things. Everybody feels down and it's okay to not be okay." and "Nothing is absurd about his feelings. He's a human after all. Everyone has insecurities with that being said he's beautiful inside and out. I hope he'll be able to see that."

What is your opinion on BTS' V's remark? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×