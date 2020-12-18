BTS member J Hope hilariously photobombs Jin's handsome selca ahead of 2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje; See Photo

BTS is making his way to 2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje. But before they walked the red carpet, Jin and J-Hope posed for a memorable selca.

BTS walked the red carpet of 2020 KBS Song Festival, or locally known as the 2020 Gayo Daechukje, today. RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were spotted at the event by the local press. Suga couldn't attend for he is currently treating his shoulder following an operation. But before they could find the members made their way to the festival, Jin took to Twitter and treated fans with a handsome selca. The Moon singer shared a picture flaunting his flawless face and gave a glimpse of his red carpet look. However, he wasn't alone in the frame.

Seokjin's selca was photobombed by fellow BTS member Hoseok. The rapper's contagious laugh was captured in the frame and Jin did not hold back from sharing it. The singer shared the photo with the caption reading, "Seokjinie who is taking a photo and J-hope who is bothering". This brought back memories of the time a shirtless Jungkook photobombed Jin a few months ago!

Check out BTS' latest tweet featuring Jin and J-Hope below:

사진찍는 석지니와 방해하는 제이홉 pic.twitter.com/aYAK01Osw3 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 18, 2020

As for 2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje, KBS recently confirmed that BTS will be performing their latest Christmas version of Dynamite. The septet dropped the festive-themed MV a few days ago. Apart from BTS, AllKPop reports 2020 Gayo Daechukje's line up includes TWICE, Seventeen, NCT, J.Y. Park, Sunmi, Kim Yeon Ja, Seol Woon Do, Jessi, GOT7's Jackson, SHINee's Taemin, and Paul Kim.

