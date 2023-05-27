BTS member Jimin proves he is a ‘Potterhead’ as he geeks over Harry Potter sets in London

On May 27, BTS’ Jimin took to Instagram to share him enjoying his time geeking out as a Potterhead in Warner Bros Studios Tour in London which houses the sets of Harry Potter and many artifacts that every Harry Potter lover must visit at least once. In the series of photos, Jimin is seen loving his time at the tour in London.

Jimin’s achievements:

On May 26th, Guinness World Records formally reported on its site that 'Jimin of the pop group BTS set the quickest standard among K-pop independent specialists who arrived at 1 billion streams on Spotify in 393 days'. In addition, it was made public that Jimin's record was set 16 days earlier than the previous Guinness World Record, which stood at 409 days. On March 24, the album 'FACE,' which consists of six tracks (five music tracks and one sound effect track), was uploaded to Jimin's Spotify account. 'With You' featuring Ha Sungwoon), BIGBANG's Taeyang's 'VIBE' (feat. Jimin), 'Set Me Free Pt. 2', 'Angel Pt. 1' (feat. Based on their support, it was determined that it was a catalyst for the rapid rise in popularity (Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long). Already, Jimin delivered his most memorable first solo album 10 years after his debut with BTS, turning into the first Korean independent artist to top the Billboard Main Single Chart 'Hot 100', No. 2 on the 'Billboard 200', and no. 1 on Billboard's Artist 100 chart. He had a significant impact on popular culture as fans were surprised to see Jimin's different side that is surprisingly dark.

Jimin’s activities:

'Angel Pt.1' was released on May 27 which features BTS' Jimin, JVKE and Muni Long recorded 62,806 plays, defeating all the others in the list. Second place went to BTS Jimin's 'Like Crazy,' which was heard 51,282 times. Third place went to BTS Jimin's 'Like Crazy (English Version),' which was heard 40,019 times.

