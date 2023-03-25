BTS member Jimin puts an end to the perilla leaf debate

For the longest time, there has been a lot of noise around whether or not one’s significant other should help someone else separate their perilla leaves that often get stuck together thereby becoming difficult to eat. While the curiosity seems trivial, it had a better part of South Korean netizens divided into two parties - one that supported the idea of one’s significant helping someone else to separate their perilla leaves and the other that vehemently opposed the same. BTS discussed the matter in one of their MBTI lab videos. While a better part of the group didn’t exactly mind, BTS members V and Jungkook were evidently against the idea.

Jimin's answer to the perilla leaf debate

BTS member Jimin was very careful with his answer and offered something resembling a win-win situation. Jimin revealed that if his significant other were to help someone else separate their perilla leaves and then helped him (Jimin) too, he wouldn’t have a problem. The question recently made it way back to Jimin when he held a QnA session with fans over Melon Spotlight. One of the ARMYs asked Jimin if he would be okay with them helping any other idol separate their perilla leaves. Jimin started his response like any other time by saying he didn’t care about these things and then, suddenly asked ARMYs why they would be eating with another idol anyway.

Jimin’s response to the famous question has settled the matter once and for all, at least for the ARMYs who couldn’t be more content with any other conclusion. Jimin is recently busy with performing his album ‘Face' title track ‘Like Crazy’ on various music programs. He recently made a memorable appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ where he talked about his latest release and his inspiration for music. Jimin also gave a spectacular performance on ‘Like Crazy’ on ‘The Tonight Show’,

Jimin in 2023

BTS member Jimin has had quite an eventful year so far. Earlier this year Jimin became the face of luxury brands Dior and Tiffany and Co. BigHit Entertainment then revealed that the member will soon be making his solo debut. Jimin finally dropped his highly-anticipated first solo album just yesterday on March 24, 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What gift did BTS’ Jimin give the fans who attended his Music Bank filming?