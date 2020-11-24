BTS member Jimin on what he recently learned about himself: I’m the kind of person who likes to be loved

In a recent interview, BTS member Jimin confessed that he's the type of person who wants to be loved by his friends, family, the group and their fans, BTS ARMY.

One of the most endearing qualities, of many, that BTS member Jimin boasts of and which makes BTS ARMY swoon over ChimChim is his undying affection towards the members and the fandom. During a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, Baby Mochi was asked about how the process of creation when it comes to music is as important as delivering songs to the fans.

The 25-year-old singer confessed that a while back, he learned something new about himself. "I’m the kind of person who likes to be loved. Looking back, I realized I do what I do not just for the work itself, but to be loved by my friends, family, the group, and fans. It’s been really hard to hold onto those connections, but I felt a fullness once I was sure of that love and kept those relationships close. It was like getting something of my own," the Filter singer revealed.

Earlier, Jimin used to think more frequently about what he was getting from people rather than what he was doing for everyone else. Even if he doesn't strictly owe ARMY or the group members anything in return, Jimin feels a "deep and sincere appreciation" for all the things they do for him.

However, Jimin also saw some people for who they really are and some people who don't really care about him. Rather than pushing these kinds of people away, Jimin learned how to react less emotionally to them. "Likewise, I was able to be more emotionally honest with people who are very considerate toward me," Jimin concluded to Weverse Magazine.

We will always adore you 3000, Park Jimin!

