BTS member Jimin's stans in the Philippines honour frontline workers with food to mark Mochi's birthday

Although it has been a few weeks since BTS member Jimin celebrated his birthday, his Philippines fans continued to mark his birthday. In Mochi's name, they honoured frontline workers.

If you thought that the celebrations for BTS member Jimin's birthday have ended, you are in for a surprise! It has been a couple of weeks since Mochi's birthday was celebrated. However, a group of Jimin fans in the Philippines weren't done celebrating the Filter singer's special day. As reported by AllKPop, ChimChim's Filipino fanbase JiminEvent packed food and cake for frontline workers at the Jose Reyes Medical Center and San Lazaro Hospital in the celebrations of his birthday and shared pictures on Twitter.

"Thank you. Our Frontliners. Food packs and cakes were given to our heroes at Jose Reyes Medical Center & San Lazaro Hospital. Thank you to all who participated in our cup sleeve event and for all the donations," the Twitter handle of the fanbase wrote. They go on to quote Jimin from his post-birthday VLive, "Not only the frontline workers, but all of us should step up and help each other," and thanked everyone who joined them in the initiative. AS seen in the photos, they also presented a chocolate cake to the frontline workers with the message, "Thank You Frontliners, from Park Jimin (BTS).”

Check out the heartwarming photos below:

" Not only the frontline workers, but all of us should step up and help each other.

- Park Jimin

#JIMIN #지민 @BTS_twt Again our sincere thanks to all who support this project. #BeHelpful #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/k1LK4T9PHt — JiminEven FILTER100M (@jimineventonly) October 24, 2020

Earlier this month, Pinkvilla reported that an Indonesian fanbase of BTS raised funds for the plantation and maintenance of mangroves in the country under Jimin's name. Indian fans of the septet also raised funds under the name of Jimin, RM and Jungkook's birthday.

As we've said it before, the BTS ARMY makes this world a better place!

