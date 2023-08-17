BTS member Jin and Lee Sang Yeob are close friends? My Lovely Boxer star makes surprising revelation

On August 17, KBS released the latest episode of Problem Child In The House and Lee Sang Yeob attended with My Lovely Boxer co-star Kim So Hye. In that episode, Lee Sang Yeob revealed that BTS’ Jin and him are actually close friends, surprising the cast. They met through acquaintances and realized that they loved wines and other traditional liquors.

BTS’ Jin and Lee Sang Yeob’s friendship:

They quickly became drinking buddies and would discuss various things. He also said that Lee Sang Yeob went to meet him even during his service. This surprising friendship was no surprise to the fans since they know that Jin began making friends with celebrities before he enlisted and they loved it!

BTS’ Jin’s activities:

BTS’ Jin’s birthday song Super Tuna is still gaining popularity globally! The song is upbeat and has a great dance-like instrumental to it that became an accidental challenge across social media platforms because of his hilarious choreography that he came up with in minutes. Soon, TikTok and Instagram made the song viral and even main news outlets spoke about the impact of the song on the fishing industry. Recently, the song crossed 52 million streams on Spotify, which shows how the song is still popular amongst fans. The music video, on the other hand, has surpassed 87.9 million views on YouTube. At the time of release, the song hit no. 1 on iTunes charts in 48 countries like India, Bulgaria, Malaysia and more.

Lee Sang Yeob’s activities:

Lee Sang Yeob will be leading the upcoming drama My Lovely Boxer alongside Kim So Hye. He took on the role of Kim Tae Young, a cold-hearted sports agent who was once accused of fixing a match. He went on to find the legendary boxer Kim Hee Won (Kim So Hye) who left the scene due to an issue and already began her life in a different way. He went out of his way to get her back on his team and instill confidence in her to get back into her previous life.

