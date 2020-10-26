BTS member Jin REVEALS teasing Jimin makes him smile; Suga confesses THIS ignites a flame within him

BTS members Jin and Suga shared handsome selfies while trying out BE Instagram filter and even answered some quirky questions. Check out their interesting answers below.

BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their next album, post the massive success of Map of the Soul: 7 as well as their August single Dynamite. Titled BE, the upcoming album will contain the most BTS-eque music yet as the members have all contributed significantly in major aspects of the making; from music video direction to choreography and even album jacket covers.

To amp up the excitement for BE, an Instagram filter was created for the highly-awaited album and after V, Jimin, RM and Jungkook, it was Jin and Suga's time to answer some interesting questions. When it came to Jin, Mr. Worldwide Handsome blessed us with a straight-face selfie while adorned in a Balenciaga appliqué wool-blend blazer costing USD 2304 (apprx Rs 1,70,612), as per fellow BTS ARMY member @bts_stylish, and paired it with a white tee while his brown hair was parted to the side. The question asked to Seokjin was, "What made you smile today," to which the eldest BTS member quipped, "When I'm teasing Jiminie," according to fellow BTS ARMY member @choi_bts2.

On the other hand, Suga too treated ARMY with a dapper selfie as he sported an Ambush Design ambush damaged knit sweater worth USD 220 (apprx Rs 16,290) while his black hair was parted to the side. The question posed at Yoongi was, "What ignites a flame within you," to which Suga predictably revealed, "Music," as per fellow BTS ARMY member @charts_k.

Check out BTS' Jin and Suga using the epic BE Instagram filter below:

We adore Yoonjin and how!

ALSO READ: BE: V confesses hilarious last thought he had; Jimin reveals THIS BTS song makes him feel most like himself

Are you excited for BTS' new album BE which drops on November 20? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×