BTS member Jin's OST 'Yours' for 'Jirisan' to release on THIS date

BTS’ Jin’s OST for 'Jirisan' will be released on November 7 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Titled 'Yours' the special track will be inserted in episodes 5 and 6. The song will also be made available on music streaming sites and a special music video for 'Yours' will also be released that day at 10:30 p.m. KST following the broadcast of episode 6.

Jirisan's production company AStory and OST production company Most Contents explained, that Jin's OST 'Yours' will be the main song of the drama and will be inserted in the right places to amplify the audience’s sense of immersion in the story. They requested fans to look forward to Jin's OST. Jin made his K-drama OST debut with 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth', where he sang the duet 'Even If I Die, Its You' with his bandmate BTS' V, who made his acting debut with the drama. When asked on the fan community platform Weverse, Jin replied saying he was awaiting the OST as much as we do! Well, the wait is almost over and we are super stoked.

Meanwhile, 'Jirisan' is ranked as the most buzzworthy drama for the second consecutive week. ‘Jirisan’ revolves around Seo Yi Gang, played by Jun Ji Hyun who is the best ranger at Jiri Mountain National Park. She knows virtually everything about the area, including where to climb the mountain. Kang Hyun Jo, essayed by Ju Ji Hoon is a rookie ranger at Jiri Mountain National Park.

He graduated from the military academy and was once an army captain. He has a secret that he can't tell anyone about. These two people become partners and they work to save people around Jiri Mountain National Park. 'Jirisan' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) on tvN and iQiYi.

