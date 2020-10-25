BTS: Jungkook reveals ARMY makes him beautiful; J Hope roots for an Indian fan

Ahead of the release of their album BE, Big Hit Entertainment has been posing some interesting questions to the BTS members. After V and Jimin, RM and Jungkook were subjected to the questions. Meanwhile, J-Hope had everyone's attention when he said he's rooting for an ARMY member from India.

As the ARMY counts down to BTS' new album, BE, Big Hit Entertainment has been posing some interesting questions to the members via Instagram. A few days ago, V was asked his thoughts just before he posted the selca and Jimin was asked the one BTS song that makes him feel like himself. For the unversed, Taehyung said he wanted to eat plums while Mochi answered Filter. Now, Big Hit put RM and Jungkook on the spotlight and asked them questions that helped ARMY know them better.

Namjoon was asked, "What makes you feel alive?" To which Joonie shared a selca and wrote, "When I sing!" Few hours after the Moonchild crooner shared his answer, Jungkook was posed with the question, "What makes you feel beautiful?" Kookie won the fandom over when he said, "It's ARMY" adding two purple hearts beside the answer.

Check out RM and Jungkook's answers below:

While the two answers had the fandom talking, J-Hope left Indian fans of the septet grinning when he responded to a Desimy on Weverse. The Korean rapper was commenting on a few posts on the platform when he came across a fan who expressed her wish to be a police officer but her relatives discourage by saying girls cannot be police officers. However, she has her father's support and she won't stop.

Reading the post, Hobi commented that he is rooting for her as well. "Hobi is supporting you too," he said, adding two purple hearts on both ends. Check out the post below:

Hobi replied to an Indian ARMY who wanted to be a police officer, hobi said he support her Our lovely sunshine! pic.twitter.com/X6JWo93TbG — (@kth1comingg) October 24, 2020

Apart from this Hobi was asked about the members' health check-up. Hoseok deemed the members as "giraffes" for when their heights are being measured, their necks seemingly extend. Hobi's update on the septet's recent health check-up comes days after Namjoon revealed that the members were getting themselves checked.

