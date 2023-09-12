BTS member Jungkook spotted flying to New York amid rumors of his attendance at 2023 MTV VMAs

On September 12, BTS’ Jungkook was seen at the Incheon Airport flying out to New York and the rumors of him performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards) was spread around in various social media handles. Jungkook was nominated for Song of the Summer 2023 with solo track Seven (feat. Latto). He also became the first Korean to be nominated in that category for two consecutive years, showing his power as a solo artist!

K-pop artists that are nominated for 2023 MTV VMAs:

SEVENTEEN showed their increasing popularity by being nominated in two categories this year, Best K-Pop and Group of the Year. At the VMAs last year, they won the PUSH Performance of the Year award. There were four categories in which TOMORROW X TOGETHER were nominated: Best K-Pop, Song of the Year, Summer/PUSH Performance of the Year and Group of the Year. Specifically, they will perform their new song Back for More with Brazilian pop star Anitta at the current year's awards show also. NewJeans accomplished the achievement of being nominated for Group of the Year at the show only one year after their debut.

Jungkook’s recent achievements:

Seven’s music video recently crossed 200 million views. The video had initially reached 10 million views in 10 days after release, and reached 100 million views in a month and a half. The song Seven is a beautiful love song with lyrics about wanting to spend the entire week with someone you love. The summery melody allows the listeners to partake in the energy of summer. The melody is addictive because it combines the rhythm of UK garage music with the sound of acoustic guitar. The song reached the highest debut position ever achieved by a Korean solo artist when the song debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot100 (as of July 29) and third on the UK's Official Singles Chart Top 100. In addition, the phenomenon of his solo debut song continues worldwide, including becoming the 3rd most streamed song in the 2023 summer according to Spotify. The other achievements he got was becoming the top song on Weekly Top Song Global for seven weeks in a row, and came out as no.1 on Daily Top Song Global for more than fifty days.

