BTS member Jungkook on what kind of a person he wants to become: Someone who’s crazy awesome in their field

In a recent interview, BTS member Jungkook admitted that he believes he still has a long way to go in his music career and that he wants to keep making music.

In the span of seven years and counting, BTS has achieved rockstar levels of global domination and don't look to be stopping anytime soon. In an interview with Weverse Magazine, while discussing BTS' immense success, Jungkook was asked what keeps him motivated to do more and improve himself constantly. On this, The Golden Maknae revealed that he wants to show people who he is, whether it be the way he talks, acts, sings and so on.

After that, Kookie wants to be acknowledged for doing what he likes to do and for people to see what an amazing guy he is. While he's looking at it from a step by step perspective, the 23-year-old singer wants to be appreciated as Jungkook, the real him. On what his source of energy is to keep proving himself inspite of his achievements with BTS, Jungkook confesses that his heart is telling him to do so. For him, BTS was able to climb this high thanks to the group members, Big Hit Entertainment and BTS ARMY. However, Kookie always has this question lingering in his mind of whether he could receive that kind of recognition by himself. Hence, he has this feeling of wanting to throw himself at some challenge alone.

"There's a lot I want to do, and a lot I want to achieve," Jungkook admitted. By gradually improving himself, when quizzed on what kind of a person would he ideally want to become, Kookie disclosed, "A person who’s crazy awesome in their field. (laughs) Those kinds of people look cool even when they do something different. I still have a long way to go. I feel like I could be more captivating and draw more out of people by improving any number of things, by trying hard to be confident about my singing, or the way I dance and perform."

Reiterating that BTS is way more important and meaningful to him than he is to himself, so he's not saying he wants to anything alone, but the My Time singer hopes he gets to the point where he can perform alone for three or four hours in a venue full of people.

On how important his job; which is music, is to him, Jungkook stated to Weverse Magazine, "I must never let it go. That’s what I always think. I have to keep it close to me, even if I get bored, or I don’t want to hear it, or it feels like a hassle. I want to keep on making music. It may be long ways down the road, but I want to prove myself with my music."

We can't wait to see what BTS' Jeon Jungkook has in store for ARMY in the coming years!

Credits :Weverse Magazine

