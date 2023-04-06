BTS member SUGA becomes NBA’s global ambassador, league shares video

NBA took to its official Twitter account on April 6 and announced BTS’ SUGA as their latest ambassador. In the said update, NBA posted a video of BTS’ SUGA, where the rapper can be seen holding a basketball as he casually unveils the biggest piece of news today. SUGA started the video by saying that he is proud to announce that he has become an NBA ambassador. The video then shifted its focus to glimpses of SUGA at various basketball games before going back to SUGA’s announcement. SUGA then continued to reveal that this was a great honour since he has loved basketball from a young age. The video then unveiled more clips of SUGA watching basketball matches and posing alongside players.

SUGAxNBA

NBA, its various social media handles, and fans of Min Yoongi have been sharing the news nonstop. While the news was broken roughly an hour ago, clips of the same have already managed to gain tens of thousands of views. The news has left fans flabbergasted and blissful. A better part of them has been flooding various social media platforms with fan edits that show SUGA’s basketball highlights. With its superstar players and global appeal, NBA is one of the most popular and lucrative sports leagues in the world, with a global following of millions of fans. SUGA’s ambassadorship of a league with the aforementioned pedigree has inevitably left netizens stunned.

SUGA has clearly taken it upon himself to make headlines today. The BTS rapper started the day with a video of his personal greetings to fans where he reveals the premiere date for his upcoming musical travel documentary ‘SUGA: Road to D-DAY’. Before the internet could digest the former piece of news, they were bombarded with yet another announcement of paramount significance where they find out that BTS member SUGA has officially become the global ambassador of the NBA.

BTS’ SUGA in 2023

So far this year, SUGA has had a series of exciting experiences. At the start of 2023, he was chosen as the new face of Valentino, the prestigious Italian luxury fashion brand. Additionally, SUGA has continued to host his web talk show, "Suchwita," where he enjoys conversations about music with various guests while sharing a drink. He also surprised fans by appearing at the VIP premiere of the South Korean political thriller "Devil's Deal." Following the release of his debut solo album, SUGA is eagerly anticipating his upcoming world tour, which will begin on April 26, 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin unveils his moon tattoos for the 1st time in latest Instagram update, ARMYs react