BTS member Suga REVEALS penning Telepathy in 30 minutes, recalls working with IU on Eight & talks about Grammy

The year 2020 did not pan out the way one dreamt it to be. However, there were a few happy memories, especially for BTS fans. From Suga releasing his mixtape to the septet scoring their first Billboard Hot 100 with Dynamite followed by the release of BE and a Grammy nod, the ARMY had a number of reasons to celebrate. Suga spoke about these numerous highlights from the year in a new Weverse interview. The rapper began by discussing his collaboration with IU.

A quick reminder for those who've forgotten, Suga and IU collaborated on the song titled Eight. The rapper recalled when he was working with the singer, she recorded and sent the song via phone. The singer recalled not being able to play the guitar at the time. "We tried to make sure we’re working on the same page when keeping track of each other's progress. That made me feel the need to learn an instrument," he said. A few days before his surgery, Suga hosted a VLive session and played the guitar for fans.

Yoongi also revealed a number of details about working on BE. The rapper said he penned Telepathy in a span of 30 minutes. He said that the song almost wrote itself. "I just played a beat and wrote from the beginning until the end. Done. I wrote it in just 30 minutes. The song almost wrote itself," he said. Yoongi added that he tried writing a melody for the first time in 2020.

The member also spoke about rapping in Blue & Grey and said it is a difficult beat to rap on. "The beginning of the song only has a guitar line, which made it even more difficult. I participated when we wrote lyrics for ‘Blue & Grey’ and I've always wanted to work on a song like this. It was because verse 1 talks about the theme of the song," he said. Yoongi added that it hardly took him a week to complete his part on the album.

Despite the numerous achievements and the bow-worthy journey BTS has had, the septet remains to be grounded. Ask Suga how the success hasn't changed their outlook to life, the rapper responded, "I think it's because we don’t give it a big deal about success. For example, it's incredible to be ranked first on the Billboards, but there’s also this sense of, “Okay, and?”" The interviewer asked if this emotion remains despite the Grammy nod and Yoongi confesses that while the Grammy nomination left them delighted, it didn't make them think of themselves as singers who are nominated for a Grammy. "If you're nominated, you're nominated, and if you get the award, you get the award. You don't get shaken by that. I know it's a great award and would be so grateful if we receive it, but we know that nothing is possible without the tremendous support of our fans," he said.

The rapper said what's more important to him is that fans are more "flattered" by the achievement. "So everyone's rejoicing, but it’s like, ‘Let's do what we have to do.’ We've been training ourselves to keep finding our places, so no one remains overexcited," he said.

