BTS member Suga reveals physical therapy following shoulder surgery is PAINFUL but asks fans not to worry

BTS member Suga gives a health update on Weverse fan post. The rapper underwent shoulder surgery last month.

It has been almost a month since BTS member Suga underwent shoulder surgery. The rapper and his agency, Big Hit Entertainment, revealed details of his surgery a few weeks ago. Owing to his recovery, Yoongi has stepped down from a few promotional events of the septet's latest album BE. Although the fandom and his fellow members miss his presence, the Daechwita crooner has been sharing updates about his health on social media platforms. Recently, he took to Weverse to comment on an ARMY member's post and share an update.

On Monday, November 30, a BTS fan took to the platform and shared a sweet note for the rapper. The fan requested Suga to take care of himself and not to stress about anything. "Don't stress yourself and be happy and in a good mood always. I hope you are always in good health," a portion of the post read. The fan showered the Bangtan Boy with love by writing, "You are a nice and special person. We are always with you and love you. I miss you Min Yoongi. I miss your sweet smile, I love your sweet, gummy smile so much. You are a very precious person to me. I love you so much,Suga.Be healthy and happy."

Reacting to the heartwarming post, Suga said he has been following physical therapy. He added that though the therapy is painful, he has been working hard. He requested the fan not to worry too much. Check out the post below:

We hope Suga recovers soon! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

