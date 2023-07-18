BTS member V and Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon to appear in NewJeans' Cool With You music video? Find out

BTS' V and Jung Ho Yeon from Squid Game are speculated to make an appearance in NewJeans' music video. On July 17, ADOR announced the release date of NewJeans' Cool With You which will have two versions and according to the agency two global stars will appear in the music videos. A netizen visited Madrid and found out that BTS' V and NewJeans were spotted at a restaurant together for three days in a row. Other netizens found out that Jung Ho Yeon was spotted filming with NewJeans in Spain. This led to the assumption that he might appear in one of the music videos of NewJeans.

BTS' V and Jung Ho Yeon in NewJeans' music video?

BTS' V and Jung Ho Yeon, the two global stars are rumored to join hands with HYBE LABELS' rookie girl group NewJeans for a music video. It said that the two stars will make appearances as special guests in NewJeans' Cool With You music video. A netizen posted a blog on their Naver account, sharing their time in Madrid, Spain. While they spoke about a particular restaurant they also shared that the owner gave them some insight regarding BTS' V and NewJeans.

The owner of the restaurant revealed that BTS member V and NewJeans came to the restaurant three days in a row before the netizen visited it. As soon as this hit the internet, rumors about V's presence in the music video started going around. What added curiosity to this situation was when rumors started saying that Jung Ho Yeon was spotted in Spain filming something with NewJeans. Fans got excited as Minji and Hanni, members of NewJeans, appeared in the Permission to Dance music video of BTS and they would love to see V in their video as well. However, nothing has been confirmed by HYBE LABELS or Jung Ho Yeon's agency.

About NewJeans' Cool With You

NewJeans is in full swing of their upcoming albums' promotion, the girl group has already released one of the title tracks Super Shy, and B-side track New Jeans on July 7. They are preparing to release music videos for the songs in their upcoming album Get Up. Cool With You is one of the side tracks that will be released on July 20th.

