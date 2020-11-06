BTS member V assures ARMY to not worry after Suga's shoulder surgery; Fandom wishes #GetWellSoonYoongi

Taking to Weverse, BTS member V comforted BTS ARMY after Big Hit Entertainment's statement on Suga's shoulder surgery. Read below to know what Taehyung had to share with the fandom.

It was revealed, a few hours back, that BTS member Suga underwent surgery to repair his torn shoulder labrum on November 3. In Big Hit Entertainment's statement to BTS ARMY, Yoongi even shared a message to comfort the fandom who he knew would be concerned, worried and sad about his health. "Please understand this time as being my chance to prepare to meet you again strong and healthy, and even if I must be away for a short while please wait for me to come back to you," the 28-year-old rapper wrote.

Minutes before Big Hit's statement was shared on Weverse, V connected with the fandom telling ARMY that they were on his mind and he was practising a lot for BTS' upcoming year-end performances. Once the news broke about Suga's surgery, Taehyung assured ARMY that they need not worry too much about Yoongi by commenting on a fan's post. As per fellow BTS ARMY member @choi_bts2, when the fan posted "Suga oppa, take rest," V commented back, "Yoongi hyung is resting well after his surgery. Yoongi: Love you. He said, don't worry too much, it makes him feel more painful," with a laughing emoticon to ease the stressful mood.

While BTS ARMY was floored with the way TaeTae comforted the fandom along with Suga's message, #GetWellSoonYoongi became a trending topic on Twitter. The fans were in awe of Yoongi for braving through the pain during BTS' recently held online concert MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E while also hosting a V Live session, playing guitar, just before his surgery. ARMY requested the Daechwita rapper to rest well and not worry too much like they know he will.

Check out V's Weverse comments on Suga's health update HERE and BTS ARMY's tweets on #GetWellSoonYoongi below:

You came to us and played the guitar for us before your surgery. Thank you Yoongi. Love you so much. See you soon! @BTS_twt #GetWellSoonYoongi pic.twitter.com/vKqKG1Skkd — Soo Choi Life Goes On (@choi_bts2) November 6, 2020

cries it must’ve been so hard for yoongi for the past years and it’s definitely he needs to heal and we are all here waiting for him and being patient about it ㅠㅠㅠ wishing him a strong recovery and a lot of rest — (@qdeoks) (@nikkekeke) November 6, 2020

wait ... yoongi went live before his surgery to play the guitar for us bc he knew he wouldn’t be able to after i’m crying — shae (@snuggleskoo) November 6, 2020

Even if he has a shoulder problem suga gave us a wonderful performanced on MOTS ONE concert last month, we don't deserve this man I'm sobbing!#GetWellSoonYoongi

pic.twitter.com/mtjereFu2v — BOSS JIN (@Jininangyan) November 6, 2020

"Please wait for me to come back to you." - SG I am glad Yoongi got surgery bc that bad shoulder could affect him long term later in life if he waited any longer. I am amazed how much he endured for so long, esp with an injury like that, must've been hell. #GetWellSoonYoongi pic.twitter.com/d6KqjV3VAN — Lex (@9295dolls) November 6, 2020

The love shared between BTS and BTS ARMY will never cease to amaze us!

ALSO READ: BTS: Big Hit REVEALS Suga had shoulder surgery; Yoongi tells ARMY 'Please wait for me to come back to you'

We wish Suga a speedy recovery.

