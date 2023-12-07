BTS members' 2 years on Instagram: Top 10 posts by RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook

BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook had opened their Instagram accounts on December 7 2021. Two years since then they gave us snippets of their daily lives and made fans feel closer to them. RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook would be enlisting for their mandatory military service very soon. Here is a look at the top 10 posts by the BTS members' personal profiles.

RM

RM is the leader of BTS. While he is wise and shares photos from interesting places that he visits, he also has a quirky side to him. His Instagram profile is filled with pictures from art galleries, exhibitions and nature. He loves to be in nature, so much so that fans also coined a term and called it Namjooning. As BTS celebrated their 10-year anniversary this year, RM shared a collection of pictures which gave a quick look back at BTS' past, adding a dose of nostalgia.

Fans were in splits laughing as RM's character Kim ARMY made a comeback. Earlier this year, he shared a short video clip in which he sported a bob-haired wig and was a throwback to his character from BTS 3rd Muster.

Jin

Jin is the eldest member of BTS and is known for his humour and visuals. Many of his posts consist of funny photos from carrying watermelons as dumbles to posing with a cooked fish and many more. The member is currently serving in the military as a part of his mandatory duty but whenever he gets time, he keeps the fans updated with his Instagram posts.

Jin hilariously posed with a lobster and held it up like a phone with the caption, 'Hello'.

Jin and Jungkook made a cameo appearance in SUGA's music video for Daechwita. Jin posted a click from the shoot of the music video.

SUGA

SUGA is a rapper and music producer. He has impressed the audience by creating amazing music and lyrics. He is currently serving in the military. The rapper mostly posts pictures from his work which includes, concerts, his YouTube show Suchwita, his album and more.

Here is a post from SUGA in which he shared the behinds from a vlog in which he tried woodwork. He made cutting boards for his members and RM thanked him in the comments too.

J-Hope

J-Hope is the main dancer of BTS. As he is currently serving in the military, his latest post was in his uniform. The member is into fashion and has uploaded many pictures flaunting his style. This post by J-Hope celebrated BTS' 10th anniversary. The caption read, 'This is the best I could do while I am serving in the military'. The rapper adorably made sure to use the color purple (which is the color of the fandom) in the caption and in the picture.

Jimin

Jimin's Instagram features many posts in which he shows support for his members. On December 4, he also made sure to wish Jin a happy birthday by uploading cute pictures of the birthday boy. He has also posted reels of his amazing dance.

This post was uploaded on Jungkook's birthday. The shirtless picture of the two members sent the fans into a frenzy. The picture also revealed the tattoo on his back.

V

Every time V posts something on his Instagram it becomes a talking point for fans be it for his visuals, his comedy or just his cuteness. His stories and posts also often feature his celebrity friends.

V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Sik and Peakboy are known to be good friends. In this post V and the two actors Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon can be seen in each others company.

V's post went viral as he shared this heartwarming moment of him dancing among old couples.

Jungkook

BTS' maknae Jungkook deleted his Instagram account. But he is active on other social media platforms like TikTok and Weverse.

