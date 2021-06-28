BTS members add oomph to monochrome outfits in new concept photos; Butter MV hits 400 million views

BTS members are definitely raising temperatures with the new concept photos for Butter. Read on to find out.

'Hand-cuffs', 'Boiler-suits' and 'ARMY's increasing heartbeat' displayed on the wall; It is no secret that BTS members are going for an all-kill with the release of Butter's new special album. The special album will drop on July 9 aka ARMY Day, the day the fandom officially came into being. BTS will be dropping a special album as a gift for their fans and will include a new track, Permission To Dance in addition to a special CD.

All the members look suave and handsome as they rock monochrome style outfits, some in overalls and others in plain tees and pants. They have accessorized this look with some 'interesting' accessories. Taehyung and Jungkook are seen with 'handcuffs', while Yoongi looks great with a pink mullet! The rest of the members are holding cool mugshots as they did in the music video! According to exclusive reports by Asia Today, BTS filmed for the new music video for two days in the Gyeonggi province and going by these scintillating concept photos, we are certain that BTS members will leave no stone unturned in gifting their fans the best anniversary present!

You can check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, Butter has joined the ranks of BTS music videos with over 400 million views on YouTube. Butter becomes their 13th music video to hit 400 million views. It took Butter around 38 days to achieve this feat. Butter currently holds the record for the biggest YouTube Premiere and the most-viewed music video in 24 hours. Congratulations to BTS! Butter special album drops on July 9 at 9:30 am IST (1 pm KST).

