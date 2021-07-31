BTS members are having a summer party in the new Butter: Epilogue Film; Watch NOW

On July 9 aka ARMY Day, BTS surprised ARMY with their third English single, the 'wild-west themed' fun-dance number, 'Permission To Dance'! 'Permission To Dance', marked BTS' second collaboration with the talented Ed Sheeran. That's not all, BTS also released a special 'Butter' album, to commemorate ARMY's birthday (the day the fandom was christened with the name). The two special versions of the physical release are, 'Peaches' and 'Cream', a witty reference to Blood Sweat and Tears! The album includes Butter, Butter (inst), Permission to Dance and Permission to Dance (inst).

Now, almost three weeks after the release of 'Permission To Dance', BTS members showcased us the exclusive 'behind the scenes' of shooting the concept photos for the new album in a new video titled, 'Butter: Epilogue Film'! The grainy-textured vlogs are recorded by the members themselves and showcase the group's various charms, gorgeous visuals and incredible talent as video content creators! We hope the guys start their solo YouTube channels soon!

Meanwhile, J-Hope becomes the first and only Korean solo artist to surpass 6.8 million followers on Spotify. J-Hope has the 5th most Spotify followers among all Korean artists, following BTS' 36.44 million followers. J-Hope has some amazing songs in his kitty - his solo album 'Hope World', his collab-track 'Chicken Noodle Soup' with Becky G and also, his self-composed track, 'Dis-ease' are some of the most loved songs on the music streaming platform!

