BTS members begin the countdown for the 2021 BTS Festa with an adorable teaser video

BTS will be celebrating their 8th anniversary soon! Check out their cute teaser video to mark the occasion.

The only silver lining in this pandemic induced dark cloud is that it is 8 years of BTS this year! The talented septet began their journey with humble beginnings and slowly but steadily climbed the ladder of success with their sheer hard work, dedication and talent. Today BTS is considered the biggest musical act in the world, grammy-nominated K-pop idols and performers and ambassadors for United Nations' End Violence Programme, nobody is doing it like BTS, and we are proud of them!

June 13, their debut date marks 8 years of BTS in the industry and is celebrated as BTS Festa Day. For the unversed, BTS Festa is a day when members host a special broadcast for ARMY, where they eat, have a heartfelt conversation with each other, play games, dance and express gratitude to their fans. This year BTS has released a special teaser video for BTS Festa which shows seven windows to symbolize the seven members. There is a knock on the door, and the BTS members realize it’s the Festa D-Day Calendar. The boys express happiness and one member says, 'It's a special bond between BTS and ARMY. '

You can check out the adorable teaser video below:

Meanwhile, BTS continues to make Billboard history! Three years after the release of Taehyung's solo track Singularity from their 2018 album Love Yourself: Tear, the song has re-entered Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart at No. 1 for the week ending on May 8, making it the group’s 28th song to top the chart. BTS is now officially the first artist ever to top Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart with 28 different songs, breaking their own record for the most number-one achieved on the chart by any artist in history!

BTS will release their second English track, Butter on May 21 at 9:30 am IST.

When is BTS Festa 2021 Festa means BTS' anniversary celebrations and the wonderful occasion falls on June 13.

