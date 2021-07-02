BTS members CONFIRM their second collab with Ed Sheeran; Unveil the exclusive tracklist for Butter special CD

Butter special album is all set to release on July 9 aka ARMY Day! Read on to find out.

Make way, BTS is coming! The talented septet confirmed their special collaboration with Ed Sheeran, their second song together, after the soothing and melodious 2019 track, Make It Right! BTS also unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming CD single Butter slated for release on July 9. The CD will include Butter, the summer song that took the music scene by storm and a brand new track called Permission to Dance that will get your 'heart pumping'.

This magical collaboration is brought to fruition by the amazing and collaborative talent of world-renowned musicians Ed Sheeran as well as Steve Mac, Jenna Andrews and Johnny McDaid, who have all participated in making the song. Earlier, this week BTS extended their streak on the Billboard Hot 100 list by charting for five consecutive weeks, the first K-pop artists to achieve this incredible and mammoth feat! It is reported that BTS members have finished filming for their new song, Permission To Dance in Gyeonggi province last month.

You can check the official tracklist below:

Meanwhile, Naver NOW to air a special show called 'A Butterful Getaway with BTS' on July 9, following the release of their single CD Butter on the same day! The group will perform their new song Permission To Dance for the first time on the show. We are pumped for this special release! Butter special CD drops on July 9 at 9:30 am IST.

