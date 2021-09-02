BTS members CONFIRMED to return with the second season for 'In the SOOP' in October

Good news for BTS members and ARMY as well, for BTS members are all set to enjoy another relaxing staycation together! Yes, you read it right. On September 2 at midnight KST, 'In the SOOP' officially announced that BTS’ version of the show would be returning for its second season in October.

Last year, BTS starred in their own reality show called 'In the SOOP BTS Ver.' (“soop” means “forest” in Korean), which featured the group getting in touch with nature as they hung out in the woods and enjoyed some well-deserved leisure time in the outdoors. Members indulged in fun and recreational activities like painting, cooking, making music, wood carving and boating! In the new season, BTS' label mates SEVENTEEN went on their own relaxing staycation in the woods 'In The SOOP SVT Ver.' The group also announced their plans for a comeback sometime in mid-October.

You can check out BTS' announcement below:

Meanwhile, BTS members are confirmed to attend '2021 The Fact Music Awards' to be held on October 2. BTS has received the grand prize (Daesang) for three consecutive years now and fans are hoping for a fourth Daesang this year. Last year, at the award ceremony held on December 12, the septet won a total of four awards, ‘Artist of the Year’, ‘Worldwide Icon’, ‘Listener’s Choice’ and ‘Daesang (Grand Prize)’.

