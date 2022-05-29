BTS members display their ethereal visuals in latest ‘Proof ver.’ concept photos for awaited comeback

On May 29, BTS uploaded new concept photos for their new album 'Proof' on their official social media handles. It is the same 'Proof' version as the previously released concept photo, and this time it contains close-up shots of each member. 'Proof' will be released on June 10.

Following the group photo with impressive determination and strong eyes, close-up shots of each member with 7 members and 7 colors with different charms also caught the attention of fans around the world. While being hit by a laser beam that seemed to be aiming at a target under blue lighting, the members stared at one place with confident eyes, spurting out the tenacity that did not yield to prejudice and oppression.

'Proof', which consists of a total of 3 CDs, is an anthology album that implies 9 years of activities since BTS' debut. The concept photo 'Proof' version also expresses the history of BTS, which has proven its worth through music by overcoming hard times and fighting prejudice and oppression.

In other news, BTS departed for Washington DC through Incheon International Airport on the morning of May 29 at the invitation of the White House of the United States to celebrate 'Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month'. BTS members arrived at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 at 9:30 am KST on May 29, greeting fans and reporters who were waiting, and then moved to check-in.

They will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on May 31st and hold a conversation on the topic of anti-Asian hate crimes and culture and art. Jungkook left the country first the day before the rest of the group.

