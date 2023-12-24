BTS members excluded from Star Soldier list on military app due to intellectual property dispute

BTS members are currently fulfilling their military service. RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in the military this December. Jin, SUGA and J-Hope joined the members for their enlistment ceremony. The BTS members have been excluded from the Star Soldier list on The Camp app which lets people in the military interact with others.

BTS members not included in Star Soldier list on The Camp

All BTS members were excluded from the Star Soldier list which is a part of the app The Camp. The app lets people in the military interact with their friends and families. As celebrities enlist for their military service, fans can also keep in touch with them who are included in the Star Soldier list which is a paid service. According to Enable Daon Soft's CEO Jang Cheol Min, the company is expected to surpass break-even for the first time since its launch and for this, he credited the BTS' fans.

According to reports released on December 23, all BTS members are missing from the Star Soldier list while celebrities like Nam Joo Hyuk, WINNER's Moni and many more are included. The CEO responded to the reports and clarified that this was due to the fact that BIGHIT MUSIC owns the publicity rights of the BTS members.

Advertisement

BTS' recent activities

RM and V enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 11 and Jimin and Jungkook enlisted on December 12. All BTS members united together as RM and V enlisted in the military. J-Hope and SUGA joined for Jimin and Jungkook's military enlistment. RM and V have both shared their feelings on social media platforms. They shared photos and expressed their love for the fans. Jungkook and Jimin did live broadcasts and interacted with fans as their enlistment before their enlistment.

BTS released their documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star on December 20. It will be an eight-part series and showcase the group's journey through a decade. It is streaming on Disney+.

BTS' Jimin's Closer Than This dropped on December 22. BIGHIT MUSIC had revealed that Closer Than This is a heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin’s genuine feelings for ARMY. They also added that 2023 comes to an end, with the lyrics conveying Jimin’s love and affection for his fans, the track will bring warmth and hope to fans.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin's Closer Than This MV OUT: Singer delivers heartwarming letter to fans during military service; Watch