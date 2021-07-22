BTS members give you the ‘Permission to Dance’ anywhere with new video

BTS is known to leave no stone unturned when it comes to promoting their comebacks. The latest one is no different as the group had listening parties, promotional interviews, live performances, featuring on various shows, and more. The recent attempt at making the most out of their song ‘Permission to Dance’ is a funny video that has them using CG and grooving to the pop song.

Where the official music video for ‘Permission to Dance’ had them saying ‘we don’t need permission to dance’ this one is giving everyone the permission to dance it out, anytime, anywhere. Belting the impressive lyrics of the pop genre song, the members of the mega-hit group BTS can be seen dressed in denim overalls with white and yellow t-shirts. Some of them have cute caps and scarves to accessorize their look.

The video begins with the boys doing fancy poses and then getting into the rhythm of their song. Shot in portrait mode, the screen has a few members come out and do their own part, often joined by other members adding a funny over-the-top step to go along. Moves inspired from their original choreography, this video has them not following it to a T but instead letting loose.

The background of the video deserves its own special mention as it keeps changing every few seconds to various sceneries of local places in South Korea to some very significant ones to BTS and their fandom ARMY and then atop airplanes, on the stage of their own concert, in their music videos and just about anywhere that you can think of. The Wonders of the World and various monuments are also spotted behind the dancing men, reiterating the message of the video: permission to dance anywhere.

Watch the video below.

