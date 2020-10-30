BTS members have a special message for Indian ARMY; Jin says ‘We know fans in India send us lots of support’

BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook spoke to Indian media and had a special message for their ARMY in India. Scroll down to see what they said.

South Korean boy band BTS who have been in the news for breaking all music records and establishing fans all over the world, gave their first interview to Indian media. BTS, who count music maestro A R Rahman among their fans, will drop their new album BE on November 20. They became the first Asian and non-English speaking music act to sell out Wembley Stadium last year and featured on the cover of TIME magazine in 2018 as Next Generation Leaders.

When BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook were asked about their Indian ARMY fan base, Jin said: We miss you, India ARMY! We know that many fans in India send us lots of support and love. Thank you for listening and relating to our music. We think that we connect on a deeper level through music that transcends language and barriers. Even though we can't see each other at the moment, we want to tell you how thankful we are to you.

RM from the group also chimed in and said: “First of all, thank you for the love and support, even though we haven't been there. It's crazy days these days so. I think we can't say just one thing. If the time passes by, and when these crazy things all finish then we want to be there and see all the armies in India, and have this energy together, dance together, sing together. So we want to really, say namaste, to really be there and just give our voices in person.”

