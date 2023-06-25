BTS members Jimin, V and Jungkook make surprise appearance at SUGA's D-DAY concert in Seoul

BTS' SUGA aka Agust D's D-DAY TOUR started with a bang and was drawing to a close but dropped a surprise last show date. The supposed last day of the tour was attended by SUGA's brothers from BTS, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Jimin, V and Jungkook at D-DAY TOUR

BTS' SUGA completed his first solo D-DAY TOUR on June 25 and announced another series of concerts in Seoul which will take place between 4th-6th August 2023. Since June 25 was the official last of the tour, SUGA's group members had to present to give love and support to their hyung. The maknae line of the BTS global phenomenon, including Jimin, V, and Jungkook, were spotted at the D-DAY TOUR concert on day 2 in Seoul. The BTS members V and Jungkook arrived at the venue together and the internet started buzzing with #TAEKOOK for the very loved youngest members. The golden maknae was seen playing around the seats, jumping and cheering on SUGA and the fans were feral seeing the BTS members enjoying the show.

Jimin performed TONY MONTANA?

Jimin reached the venue before the two members and fans started to assume that the LIKE CRAZY singer might get on stage with SUGA for their TONY MONTANA song performance. During the 3rd Muster event of BTS, Jimin joined SUGA for the famous performance and fans have consistently requested the two idols to perform it again. On SUGA's Suchwita, Jimin was asked by the HAEGUM singer if Jimin wants to support him, he should drop by for a minute and perform TONY MONTANA. However, Jimin did not perform the song but was there to support his hyung as he had PROMISED.

Fans admire the septet's friendship, ARMYs, and BTS members shared an emotional moment during the show. While SUGA performed his version of Life Goes On, ARMYs did the BTS fan chant which includes all the members from RM to Jungkook. From Seoul to all over the globe, this moment left the fans dewy-eyed. SUGA is set to come back with a final set of shows in Seoul between 4th-6th August 2023.

