BTS members Jin and J Hope compliment in pink and cream coloured hanboks as they wish ARMY for Lunar New Year

6 months ago  |  1M
   
BTS may be busy with the impending release of BE: Essential Edition, but they never forget to wish their beloved fandom, ARMY, on important occasions. BTS members wished ARMY for Lunar New Year, which falls on February 12 this year, but Korean citizens will be celebrating it over a long weekend, starting February 11 to February 13. BTS members Jin and Hobi greeted ARMY with handsome selcas of themselves, colour-coordinating in pink and cream coloured hanboks, as they wished ARMY via, Twitter.

Jin looked glorious in his baby-pink hanbok, as he took the selca. His rosy cheeks were stained pink, matching with his baby-pink coloured hanbok. He posted the picture with a message wishing ARMY, "Happy New Year" in Korean. J-Hope looked amazing in his cream-coloured hanbok, as he took the selca. His creamy skin tone and tiny dimples, matched with his cream-coloured hanbok. He posted the picture with a message wishing "Our ARMY, wish you have a very very happy new year," in Korean. He also put up an emoticon of a cow with the selca and the message. The Korean Lunar New Year 2021 is also the Year of the Ox, according to the Chinese calendar.

You can check out Jin and J-Hope's handsome selcas below :

The Grammy-nominated performers are confirmed to take centre stage with MTV Unplugged, a special series dedicated for artists to showcase never heard before iterations of their discography. BTS will take the stage from Seoul, for a special show dedicated to them on February 23 at 9 pm ET.

ALSO READ: BTS to enthral ARMY with MTV Unplugged appearance; Will perform never before seen versions of their hit songs

Credits: Twitter


Comments
Anonymous : Jin, please be an actor; I want to see you in films and TV dramas. #KIMSEOKJIN❤❤❤❤
REPLY 0 6 months ago
Anonymous : Kim Seokjin oppa Saranghae ❤️
REPLY 4 6 months ago
Anonymous : 2seok are serving rn
REPLY 6 6 months ago
Anonymous : Hoje é meu aniversário,Brasil
REPLY 1 6 months ago
Anonymous : They are so nice I love you WWH Jin and Our Hope J-Hope
REPLY 17 6 months ago
Anonymous : Super how cute they are
REPLY 18 6 months ago
Anonymous : jinnnnnn jin jin jin jin jhopeeee jhope jhope
REPLY 13 6 months ago
Anonymous : my 2 bias #jhope #jin
REPLY 9 6 months ago
Anonymous : holy moly my husband aka j hope is so handsome
REPLY 11 6 months ago
Anonymous : Thank you for this write up!!! So refreshing!!! We love it!!!
REPLY 11 6 months ago
Anonymous : There cute
REPLY 17 6 months ago
Anonymous : We purple you bts
REPLY 26 6 months ago
Anonymous : Di mi je komentar?
REPLY 7 6 months ago
Anonymous : I purple you
REPLY 16 6 months ago
Anonymous : Oh my god. My heart went BOOM BOOM after this Jhope and Jin, my babies you guys are killing me (again) with your hot looks
REPLY 26 6 months ago
Anonymous : Seokjin is sooooooo pretty!!!! And Hoseok is CUTE!!!!
REPLY 26 6 months ago
Anonymous : Jiniiieeee hoppeee
REPLY 29 6 months ago
Anonymous : My Jinnie looks so handsome and cute in hanbook . Why is he so pretty ?? My heart ❤️❤️
REPLY 47 6 months ago
Anonymous : They both looks so pretty and handsome . Our Sun and Moon
REPLY 43 6 months ago

