BTS members Jin and J Hope compliment in pink and cream coloured hanboks as they wish ARMY for Lunar New Year

BTS may be busy with the impending release of BE: Essential Edition, but they never forget to wish their beloved fandom, ARMY, on important occasions. BTS members wished ARMY for Lunar New Year, which falls on February 12 this year, but Korean citizens will be celebrating it over a long weekend, starting February 11 to February 13. BTS members Jin and Hobi greeted ARMY with handsome selcas of themselves, colour-coordinating in pink and cream coloured hanboks, as they wished ARMY via, Twitter.

Jin looked glorious in his baby-pink hanbok, as he took the selca. His rosy cheeks were stained pink, matching with his baby-pink coloured hanbok. He posted the picture with a message wishing ARMY, "Happy New Year" in Korean. J-Hope looked amazing in his cream-coloured hanbok, as he took the selca. His creamy skin tone and tiny dimples, matched with his cream-coloured hanbok. He posted the picture with a message wishing "Our ARMY, wish you have a very very happy new year," in Korean. He also put up an emoticon of a cow with the selca and the message. The Korean Lunar New Year 2021 is also the Year of the Ox, according to the Chinese calendar.

You can check out Jin and J-Hope's handsome selcas below :

우리 아미 새해 복 마니마니 받으 pic.twitter.com/hvwLwdRhxV — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 11, 2021

The Grammy-nominated performers are confirmed to take centre stage with MTV Unplugged, a special series dedicated for artists to showcase never heard before iterations of their discography. BTS will take the stage from Seoul, for a special show dedicated to them on February 23 at 9 pm ET.

