BTS members Jin, Suga, J Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook chat with Indian media; Fans go WILD

BTS members are going to give their first interview with Indian media through the channel NDTV and BTS ARMY went wild as soon as the news went live.

BTS members reportedly gave an interview to Indian news channel NDTV! Just a few minutes ago the publication shared the news with the cult-like fan-following of the South Korean band BTS aka ARMY via Twitter, and said: “Team #BTS - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook chatted with NDTV's @rohitkhilnani about music and more. Watch this space!”

While all the details from the chat are under wraps for the moment, as soon as NDTV took the news live, ARMY helped the hashtag #BTSonNDTV climb to number 2 on Twitter trends in India, in a matter of just a few short minutes.

To no one’s surprise BTS’ ARMY also had some wild reactions to the news. One fan on Twitter wrote: “Am i dreaming wtf?? Is this for bts in ndtv skshsishshjssbksksjsjsnek,” while another wrote: “I sincerely hope you have thoroughly researched about their music and their background as artists. We love a classy interview that applauds their breakthrough in the western music industry, without feeding into the "mania" narrative. Excited and looking forward to more updates”

Am i dreaming wtf?? Is this fr bts in ndtv skshsishshjssbksksjsjsnek — ⟬⟭ ᴮᴱ चूली⁷ ⟭⟬ (@bangtano1singer) October 21, 2020

I sincerely hope you have thoroughly researched about their music and their background as artists.

We love a classy interview that applauds their breakthrough in the western music industry, without feeding into the "mania" narrative.

Excited and looking forward to more updates. — Varsha⁷ (@varshu_r) October 21, 2020

YOU ALL BETTER NOT ASK STUPID QUESTIONS OR YOU'LL BE SUFFERING THE WRATH OF ARMYS — Lilly_Ambrose⁷ (@HopeWorld_o) October 21, 2020

One fan even dared to threaten the publication in the comments by saying: “YOU ALL BETTER NOT ASK STUPID QUESTIONS OR YOU'LL BE SUFFERING THE WRATH OF ARMYS”

