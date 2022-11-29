BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook take the Run BTS challenge together, VIDEO goes viral
BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook undertook the Run BTS challenge together, and their video is now going viral on social media. Have a look at the details.
The world of Korean entertainment news can never fail to grab headlines of the day. In the newest development, BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, has taken social media by storm. Before we deep dive into what exactly happened, let us tell those who are unaware, about the popular boy band. The popular band is a septet—consisting of members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.
Jungkook and V ace the ‘Run BTS Challenge’
In the latest development, BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook took the Run BTS challenge together, thereby taking social media by storm. See their epic choreography here.
For the unversed, ‘The Run BTS TikTok challenge’ started off with member J-Hope.
Jungkook performs at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022’s opening ceremony
Jungkook recently made headlines after he performed at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony on the song 'Dreamers' with Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi at the Al Bayt Stadium, which left his die-hard fans to love him even more than before.
In a treat for football fans across the globe, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is taking place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022. Stay tuned for more updates!
