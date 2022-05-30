BTS members look absolutely exquisite in ‘Door’ version of ‘Proof’ Concept Photos

On May 30, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the ‘Door’ version of ‘Proof’ Concept Photos and BTS look mature and ethereal in the images. A complete contrast from the previous concept photos, this time the group took on a more pastel and soft theme with the pink, white and blue hue outfits as well as the chiffon sheets that add to the delicate feeling in the photos.

Previously, BTS posted a concept photo of their new album 'Proof' through the official social media handles. It is the same 'Proof' version as the previously released concept photo but this time it contained close-up shots of each member. Following the group photo with impressive determination and intense eyes, close-up shots of each member with 7 members and 7 colours with different charms also catch the attention of fans around the world.

'Proof', which consists of a total of 3 CDs, is an anthology album that implies 9 years of activities since BTS' debut. The concept photo 'Proof' version also expresses the history of BTS, which has proven its worth through music by overcoming hard times and fighting prejudice and oppression. 'Proof', which contains songs containing members' thoughts about the past, present and future of BTS, will be released on June 10th.

BTS left on May 29th to meet the US President Joe Biden at the invitation of the White House. Earlier, the White House announced that President Biden will meet with BTS on May 31 to commemorate AANHPI Heritage Month to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and other issues. The White House said, "President Biden has promised to combat the escalating Asian hate crime. In this meeting with BTS, who have been at the forefront of K-Pop for global audience, he will address hate crimes and discrimination that have become more prominent in recent years, while spreading a message of diversity and inclusion. ”

It’s amazing to see how BTS is creating milestones in all walks of life. Their popularity and amazing personalities has helped them spread positivity all over the world.

