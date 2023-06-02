BTS members look adorable as they get ready to celebrate 10th debut anniversary in 2023 Festa group photo

On June 1, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled BTS’ group photo for the 2023 Festa. This is a tradition that BTS members have which is to take a group photo in celebration of their debut anniversary and they have been doing it since 2013. In the latest one, they look cute as they dress in pastel colored clothes with sweet hairstyles and are surrounded by purple boxes marked with ARMY on them.

BTS’ 2023 Festa:

BTS, who appeared in 2013, celebrates their debut date (June 13) consistently and holds 'BTS FESTA', a celebration to appreciate with fans. To commemorate the tenth anniversary of BTS's debut, TikTok announced on February 2 that it would collaborate with ‘2023 BTS FESTA’ to organize a number of events, including a hashtag challenge. TikTok will also help promote BTS' new digital single 'Take Two' on the #NewMusic hub. It will also post exclusive videos and special messages about BTS' past ten years. Take Two is a song that they created for their fans as they talk about the days from debut to present as well as their future with ARMYs after they are coming back from their military service.

BTS’ activities:

The soundtrack to the movie 'Fast and Furious X' topped Billboard's most recent chart on May 31. Angel Pt. 1' (Feat. Jimin of BTS, JVKE and Muni Long) entered the 'Hot 100' at number 65. This marked Jimin's fourth appearance on the 'Hot 100' as a solo artist. Jimin previously performed Vibe with Taeyang, a member of the group BIGBANG and a solo singer (76th highest ranking) and "Set Me Free Pt. 2', a pre-let melody out of his most memorable independent collection 'FACE' (most elevated ranking 30th) as well as Like Crazy (most elevated ranking no.1). An appointment plaque was presented to BTS member RM (Kim Namjoon) at the appointment ceremony as a public relations ambassador for the Ministry of National Defense for KIA (Killed in Action) Recovery & Identification on June 1 at the Seoul National Agency in Dongjak-gu, Seoul.

