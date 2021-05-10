BTS members look and dress EXPENSIVE in latest concept photos, find out how much it costs to look like them

BTS members enthraled ARMY in the latest concept photos for Butter! But do you know how much it costs to like them? Well, read on to find out.

Yesterday, late evening BTS dropped the first concept photos of their latest album Butter and soon after ARMY.exe stopped functioning, such was the impact of the enthralling and gorgeous concept photos! BTS took over top Twitter trends as ARMY couldn't help but discuss their expensive and classy styling. 'HIS HAIR', 'EXCUSE ME' and 'PARK JIMIN' took over Twitter trends in an instant, as fans couldn't stop fawning over the members' unreal visuals! But do you know, how much it costs to look like that! Well, read further to find out.

In the concept photos, the members sport sleek, trendy looks with their semi-formal outfits. They were dressed in brands like Tom Ford, Dior, Fendi, and other luxury brands from head to toe! According to Bangtan Closet 7, Jungkook's ashen-ombre blazer and trousers from Fendi cost $890. Jin, who lived up to his name 'Worldwide handsome' sported a Rolex Day-Date 36 (white gold & diamonds) cost a whopping $98,800! J-Hope who looked like a rich Chaebol, in his white linen shirt and smart trousers sported an Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak Automatic watch that costs $28,600. Jimin, who wowed fans with his rainbow hair, wore a fancy Tom Ford Shelton suit that is priced at $2,900. He matched it with Dior's So Stellaire 1 Sunglasses priced at $386. Even Suga sported an all-white Tom Ford suit, with sneakers from Celine that were priced at $473. Tom Ford seems to be the go-to brand, as J-Hope's Poplin slim fit piquet plastron evening shirt cost $795 paired with Atticus cross belt trousers that were priced at $1057! Namjoon, wowed fans with his pink hair looked gorgeous in a Tom Ford all-white suit, paired with a matching blazer! Taehyung looks like visual-God in a salmon-pink suit and undercut hair! WOW!

Butter, BTS's second-English single will release on May 21 at 9:30 am IST. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more teasers!

Credits :HYBE

