BTS members look dapper in the 9th anniversary ‘Family Portrait’ for FESTA’s Opening Ceremony

On June 2, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed the first set of photos for BTS’ FESTA’s opening ceremony. It is the yearly event where the band celebrates their debut by sharing new content like pictures, videos and more with ARMYs. It begins in early June and goes on for two weeks. This will mark the 9th debut anniversary. In these photos, BTS members look handsome in a simple black tux in the first ‘Family Portrait’.

In other news, the music video for 'MIC Drop' (Steve Aoki Remix) of the group BTS has surpassed 1.2 billion views. 'MIC Drop' Remix is ​​a remixed version of the song 'MIC Drop' from 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her', released in September 2017 by world-class DJ Steve Aoki. Immediately after its release, it entered the US Billboard's main singles chart Hot 100 at #28 and then charted down for 10 weeks in a row, gaining worldwide popularity.

BTS and Steve Aoki appeared together in the 'MIC Drop' remix music video. Against the backdrop of a unique and intense sound, the splendid performance of BTS drew attention, adding sensuous effects and sophisticated visuals.

BTS will release an anthology album 'Proof', which contains the history of 9 years after their debut on the 10th. Composed of a total of three CDs where the past, present and future of BTS coexist, the album contains three new songs with various genres and messages, including the title song 'Yet To Come', 'Run BTS', and 'For Youth'.

