BTS members open personal Instagram accounts and their handles have us cracking up

ARMYs, this is the best news anyone could have for you! The BTS members have officially opened their personal Instagram accounts as of December 6, 2021, 3 PM IST. In a move that no one expected, the seven members have all taken to the social media platform with their own accounts, a first for the group.

The verified accounts see them following each of the other 6 members as well as the official BTS account. They have uploaded one image each and have already started making funny comments. However what has caught our eye are their usernames. Signature to BTS, their Instagram handles are unique, witty and define their personality very well.

RM: BTS leader’s studio now stands at 2.4 million followers as his identity on the platform as he has joined it under ‘rkive’. Check out the very ‘Namjooning’ first image below.

Jin: To the point as he is always, Jin has his name as just that, 'jin'. Known to be funny in and out, he shared a capture from the iconic moment from BTS’ recent concert where he dressed up as the doll from ‘Squid Game’.

SUGA: Under the handle of his alias ‘agustd’, SUGA shared a picturesque image of a walking trail surrounded by trees.

J-Hope: Never forgetting his fans behind, J-Hope has decided to be called ‘uarmyhope’, very cleverly including the ARMY to his name as well as adding his signature “I’m your hope, you’re my hope. I’m J-Hope”. His first post is of a polaroid staring out into the ocean.

Jimin: Under ‘j.m’, Jimin has revealed a dashing outfit from the ‘Butter’ concept photo shoot in black and white, his fashion game on point as always.

V: In classic V style, his first post is an artistic capture of an animal’s skeleton with his handle as ‘thv’. It is however the casual banter between the 95 liners under the post that has us rolling on the floor.

Jungkook: It seemed like a lot of effort was put into Jungkook’s username which is ‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’. Do you see what he did there? We are honestly so impressed with the Golden Maknae! Here’s his first image of a sunset.

Have you followed the BTS members yet?

