BTS members pose excitedly for ‘In The SOOP BTS Ver. 2’ official poster

ARMYs’ favourite stress reliever is just around the corner! On September 24, at midnight KST, HYBE Labels revealed the official teaser photo for ‘BTS In The SOOP 2’ giving fans a sneak peek into the highly anticipated healing variety show!

The members can be seen wearing casual summer outfits and looking absolutely stunning even without makeup, smiling vividly while sending finger hearts to ARMYs.

The boys sat on a bench in the forest with an animated dog beside them which reads “In between daily life and rest”.

Here’s the official poster for ‘BTS In The SOOP 2’:

#In_the_SOOP BTS ver. S2 Official Poster 2 10월 15일부터 매주 금요일 공개

JTBC : 밤 9시(KST)

Weverse : 밤 10시(KST) Premiere on Oct 15

New episodes drop on Weverse every Friday 10PM(KST) Pre-order NOW https://t.co/d20Y9F4D68#BTS #방탄소년단 #인더숲 pic.twitter.com/8aZ1tb9OjX — IN THE SOOP Official (@INTHESOOP_TV) September 23, 2021

The second season of BTS most beloved holiday show will premiere on October 15 and new episodes will be released on the global platform Weverse every Friday at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

Prior to this, HYBE Labels also revealed a dreamy teaser video for the show revealing that a special mansion has been created only for the boys’ to shoot ‘In The SOOP’. The mansion created over a year consists of everything the boys would need on their vacation including an exercise room, badminton field, comfy spaces, bookshelves etc.

Located in the middle of an unknown forest somewhere in the land of morning calm, the place assured fans that this time, the show is going to be even more exciting!

The surprise isn’t over yet! Weverse also announced an exciting ‘Early Bird’ offer for people who pre-order the ‘In The SOOP BTS Version Season 2 VOD’. Fans who place the order in the eligible time will receive special behind-the-scenes photo cards as gifts!

Are you excited about ‘BTS In The SOOP 2’? Let us know in the comments below.