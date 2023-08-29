BTS members' private information allegedly being sold by Indonesian hacking operation

Reportedly, a collective of Indonesian hackers has been engaging in unauthorized access and the illicit sale of personal information, including phone numbers, belonging to BTS members. The information provided by a report indicates that these Indonesian hackers were involved in the exchange of BTS members' phone numbers through a Telegram group chat named OP BTS.

BTS’ private information is allegedly being leaked

On August 28, 2023, Korean media outlet TenAsia reported that an Indonesian hacker collective had established a Telegram channel named OP BTS with the intention of selling confidential details about BTS members. The term OP signifies operation, and they posted an advertisement offering BTS members' phone numbers for sale, requesting monetary compensation in return. The intended recipients of this offer would likely be fans seeking insights into their beloved celebrities.

The methods employed by the group to acquire the personal information of BTS members remain unclear. Furthermore, BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency representing BTS, has not issued any response regarding the allegations of hacking.

This is not the first time BTS’ has faced such a situation

In March, an employee of Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) gained significant attention for illicitly accessing the personal details of RM, the leader of BTS. Korail's statement revealed that this employee had, on 18 separate occasions between 2019 and 2023, viewed RM's train ticket reservations, which included his address and phone number. The employee reportedly confessed to this wrongful action, attributing it to "curiosity," and expressed remorse for their behavior.

A comparable incident involving Namjoon occurred earlier, in January, when shortly after his visit to Hwaeomsa Temple on Mount Jirisan, the temple's chief monk discussed him in various articles. Adding to the list of privacy breaches, Jungkook recently encountered a similar situation. A person asserted to possess the singer's private information and proceeded to issue threats about leaking it on their Instagram accounts. This person even created a video where they asserted knowledge of Jungkook's romantic relationship.

Another incident involving the 25-year-old K-Pop idol took place while he was overseas with his fellow members attending the 2022 Grammy Awards. During a VLive session in his hotel room, he unexpectedly began receiving calls from unidentified numbers. He later discussed this invasion of privacy in a Weverse live session, appealing for fans' understanding. He mentioned feeling uncomfortable due to incidents like his gym location being exposed and receiving food deliveries at his home address. Despite expressing gratitude for the "fan's" intentions, he emphasized the discomfort caused by the situation.

The rise in crimes against celebrities has also affected K-pop idols, with them becoming targets. Instances of sasaengs (obsessive fans) periodically emerging further compound these challenges, posing threats to idols' safety and personal lives. As of now, BIGHIT MUSIC has not issued an official statement addressing the matter.

