BTS members receive special invite to watch Virgil Abloh's upcoming Louis Vuitton presentation TODAY

It has been two months since they were inducted into the Louis Vuitton family, the members have received a special invitation to attend the much-awaited showcase of artistic director, Virgil Abloh's new collection - LVMenSS22! Louis Vuitton officially shared the news on their Twitter and even tweeted a stunning picture of the members seated together, looking stylish as ever! The live broadcast will air on June 24 at 6 pm IST(9:30 pm KST) on Twitter and Louis Vuitton's official website.

On April 23, 2021, Luxury Brand Louis Vuitton announced BTS as their new house ambassadors. Calling them 'Pop Icons', Louis Vuitton praised them for the positive influence and impact they have upon a global audience. They added that they are pleased to welcome the members' RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and JungKook into the Louis Vuitton family. They shared a photo of the members sporting stylish clothing as a welcome photo.

Since then BTS members have donned outfits designed by Louis Vuitton on various public occasions, including the 2021 Grammy Awards!

Much anticipation. #LouisVuitton ambassadors @bts_bighit invite you to see @virgilabloh reveal his next collection on Thursday, June 24th. Watch the #LVMenSS22 show live at 2:30 pm (CEST) on Twitter or https://t.co/jORg2ZWPJz https://t.co/TYY7IpDpnS — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) June 24, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS members are raising the excitement for Butter's special album due on July 9th, the day their beloved fandom, ARMY came into being. Butter's special album will also include a new track, Permission To Dance, dedicated to fans. After Jungkook and V, Jin and J-Hope take the fun and anticipation a notch higher with teasing, 'Photo booth' version of Butter!

