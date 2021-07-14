BTS members respond to some interesting burning questions on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BTS responds to rumours about them hilariously. Read on to find out.

BTS' interviews are an ARMY's goldmine! Because where else would you find such fun content? BTS members are scheduled to guest on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14 for a special two-night musical takeover. On Tuesday, the group performed their new single, 'Permission To Dance', spoke about their collaboration with Ed Sheeran and responded to some internet rumours as well!

'Permission To Dance' marks BTS' second collaboration with Ed Sheeran, with whom they have previously worked for the melodious song, Make It Right! RM revealed that 'Permission To Dance' is a 'gift to ARMY'. BTS shared that they have actually never met Ed Sheeran in person, much to Jimmy Fallon's surprise! Jimmy Fallon promised the Bangtan Boys that he will set up their meeting with Ed Sheeran so they can hang out together.

Also, Jimmy Fallon asked the septet an interesting bunch of questions doing the rounds on the internet. When asked if ARMY (BTS' fandom) was to be named Bell, BTS clarified in affirmative. Member Jimin shared that he was originally supposed to be called Baby J but he dropped the idea. V never intended to join Big Hit and was just accompanying his friend to the audition. Suga revealed that his parents not knowing English worked in his favour while listening to Eminem's rap! Jin humbly credited the other members for being good cooks, however, J-Hope wasn't as humble and declared that he is the most fashionable member of BTS! Well, we love the 'chaotic' side of Bangtan.

You can watch Day 2 of BTS x The Tonight Show on July 14.

