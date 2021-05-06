BTS members reveal an exclusive sneak peek of their new hair colour for Butter; ARMY trend Pink Joon

We are getting a deeper insight into their new hair colours for their next release Butter! Check out the details below.

BTS members certainly know how to dial up ARMY anticipation and excitement for Butter. Today Twitter is abuzz with ARMY discussing BTS members' new hair colours in the newly released promotional pictures of Butter, their second English song, post Dynamite. Now, veteran ARMY are aware of the fact that new hair colour equals a new comeback and were drawing conclusions based on their recent appearances. But now we can safely say that the mystery has been solved unless we are proven to be clowns again!

According to the new promotional pictures, RM is sporting pink hair, Jungkook has dyed his hair a deep shade of aubergine purple, Jin is sporting a coffee brown hair colour, while Suga is sporting a mullet! J-Hope is looking amazing in blonde hair, while Jimin's hair colour seems to be a mix of pinkish-blonde hair colour and finally Taehyung is sporting brown-permed hair. ARMY were in for a shock seeing RM's pink hair after he famously declared that he is never going to dye his hair pink again. 'All men do is lie', ARMY trended! Also, the mystery behind the purple hair member has been solved, and it is none other than our beloved maknae, Jungkook.

You can check some ARMY reactions below:

Remember when Joon said he wouldn't color his hair pink, yup I think all men do is lie, and yes...we will always allow exceptions to Joonie...because is the lie we want to hear!!!! #PinkJoonie pic.twitter.com/KwHvE3cES6 — Yoonie⁷ (@MsYoonie) May 6, 2021

PINK JOON and ALL MEN DO IS LIE is trending #1 and #9 in India ! pic.twitter.com/JlI2kWabEP — anu⁷(@vxntemin) May 6, 2021

Joon - baby pink

Jin - Light brown

Yoongi - black

Hobi - blonde

Jimin - blonde

Taehyung - dark brown

Jungkook - purple pic.twitter.com/kuo4K75ztX — Aurelia ⟭⟬⁷ 21 May (@AureliaOT7) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS is enchanting ARMY with the teaser videos for Butter where, unlike the name, it doesn't seem to be Yellow or Sunshine like at all! Instead, Butter has a nice, groovy and party song like vibe with darker colours and a smouldering, stylish aura about it. Butter releases on May 21 at 9:30 am IST.

ALSO READ: BTS leader RM reveals he will NEVER colour his hair pink again causing a meltdown among Pink Joon stans

What are your thoughts on 'Pink Joon' and 'Purple Jungkook'? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Share your comment ×