BTS members RM aka Namjoon and Jin are bringing sexy in black as Namjin blesses ARMY with handsome selfies

Taking to Weverse and Twitter, RM and Jin shared back-to-back selfies looking ultra-dapper in black while leaving BTS ARMY besotted with their handsome avatars.

BTS is currently on practice mode, gearing up for the release of their album BE, which releases next week. Moreover, as we're soon going to bid farewell to 2020, the septet is also rehearsing for year-end performances as a part of their upcoming comeback. In between their busy schedule, the members never forget BTS ARMY, as they're always on BTS' mind, and take to social media to either interact with the fandom or post selfies.

Today, it's RM and Jin aka Namjin who are blessing ARMY's timeline with ultra-handsome selcas. First, it was Namjoon who shared two selfies on Weverse, captioning it as "matchy, matchy," referring to how his hair colour matches his purple spectacles. While we don't know when the Bangtan leader clicked the photos, we're loving the silver fox hair with purple highlights which gives a smooth and sleek avatar to RM along with a simple black striped t-shirt. Joonie's piercing eyes and clear skin along with the silver hoop earrings accentuated the classic look.

On the other hand, literally, six minutes later, we had Jin sharing a dapper selca on Twitter whilst doing the 'V' peace sign. While also sporting a white tee, the black leather jacket look on Jin left ARMY swooning over Mr. Worldwide Handsome as his messy hair completed the casual cool attire.

Check out RM and Jin bringing sexy in black with their gorgeous selfies below:

Could Namjin be any more handsome?!

Meanwhile, BE drops on November 20 and will include the lead single titled Life Goes On. The first-ever performance of Life Goes On will take place at the AMAs on November 22.

