BTS members sell off HYBE LABELS stocks, Bang Si Hyuk lets go of 6.65 percent; Report

According to an exclusive report from a media outlet on November 17 KST, all seven of the BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have reportedly made the decision to sell all of their HYBE Labels stocks. Along with them, founder of HYBE Bang Si Hyuk has also reportedly let go of 6.65 percent of his shares.

All seven BTS members and Bang Si Hyuk have reportedly sold their agency HYBE’s stocks. Information on stock exchanges in South Korea can be accessed through DART (Data Analysis, Retrieval, and Transfer System). A DART report disclosed on November 14 KST indicates that all seven BTS members placed their HYBE Labels stocks on the market in September of this year.

The reported selling amounts, calculated based on the closing price on September 20 (243,000 KRW), are approximately as follows: eldest member Jin sold approximately 12.7 billion KRW (52,385 shares), member J-Hope sold approximately 15.3 billion KRW (62,784 shares), leader RM sold approximately 14.1 billion KRW (58,000 shares), SUGA sold approximately 16.6 billion KRW (68,385 shares), Jimin sold approximately 16.6 billion KRW (68,385 shares), V sold approximately 16.6 billion KRW (68,385 shares), and the maknae Jungkook sold approximately 16.6 billion KRW (68,385 shares).

Additionally, as per a shareholder report on stocks and other securities disclosed by HYBE on November 14, the label's chairman and founder Bang Si Hyuk, opted to reduce his ownership stake from 24,322,584 shares (58.07%) to 21,429,024 shares (51.42%), marking a decrease of 2,893,560 shares (6.65%).

As of now, HYBE Labels has not commented on the report.

BTS’ recent activities

BTS’ Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA are currently under mandatory military service. RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have released their solo works and are focusing on their upcoming projects.

JoyNews24, a prominent media outlet, celebrated its 19th anniversary and conducted its annual study to identify the most influential figures in the Korean entertainment industry. Despite three BTS members fulfilling mandatory military services and the others pursuing solo careers, the group secured the top spot on the 2023 Entertainment Power People list with a total of 35 votes.

In the previous year, they were second only to Lee Jung Jae, known for his success with Squid Game. This achievement underscores BTS's enduring influence, highlighting their continued impact even when not actively promoting as a group.

The latest member to release a solo album is BTS’ Jungkook who released GOLDEN. GOLDEN has been making and breaking multiple records showing the members’ influence all around the world.

