BTS members shine in their 'Natural' element in the new advertising campaign for FILA Korea

FILA Korea revealed its new advertising campaign titled, Project 7 - Back to Nature, with BTS members.

BTS members look amazing in everything they wear, right from modish designer wear to chill and casual clothing, there is no outfit that BTS cannot carry off. Heck, the members can carry off even cardboard like it is a bespoke outfit! BTS signed an exclusive contract with FILA in 2019 after they ended their partnership with PUMA. BTS members have done several campaigns with FILA, the latest one being, Project 7 - Back to Nature.

In the official video released by FILA Korea, the members are surrounded by tall trees, flowing water, lush greenery and comforting nature around them. The members look amazing in simple tees, hoodies and caps, as they bask in nature's beauty. The background music is slow and soothing too. The new advertising campaign aims to accentuate natural and casual looks with a new project titled 'Project 7 - Back to Nature'. The new S/S Collection is imbued with artwork and graphic elements relaying eco-friendly messages.

You can check out the inspiring campaign below:

BTS members are scheduled to appear on the 99th episode of You Quiz On The Block on March 24 at 8:40 p.m. KST. They will be hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho. BTS members are also confirmed to star in the special talk-show, Let's BTS where they will be discussing their inimitable legacy and discography. Let's BTS will broadcast on KBS 2TV for 100 minutes starting at 10:40 pm on March 29th.

