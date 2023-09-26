BTS members to enlist for military service within this year; will continue with current agency

On September 20, it was reported that all BTS members decided to renew their contract with BIGHIT ENTERTAINMENT under HYBE. Members Jin, SUGA and J-HOPE are currently serving their mandatory military service. On September 26, their agency gave a statement regarding the enlistment of the other members and BTS' future.

BTS' military enlistment and future

HYBE which is led by chairman Band Si Hyuk made a statement that all the members have agreed on contract renewal. They added that as a result of the renewal,members who are serving the military will finish their military service and then their contract period will start. J-HOPE, Jin and SUGA are currently serving and the rest of the members will also be joining eventually. Regarding the enlistment the agency said that they will be announcing the enlistment plan of the remaining members sequentially before this year ends. It is to be noted that their statement mentioned them announcing the plan and schedule of the members' enlistment within this year and not their enlistment. Whether the RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook enlist for their military service within this year is still unclear.

More about BTS and their contract renewal

BTS debuted in 2013 with their song No More Dreams under BIGHIT MUSIC. They renewed their contracts for the first time in 2018 and this is their second time making the same decision. Instead of each member individually signing exclusive contracts as initially intended, they signed the contract collectively as a group.

BTS' group activities will begin from 2025 after all members have completed their services. Since this announcement was made, ARMYs all over the world have been excited and are anticipating the group's activities together with all the members.

Despite some of the members not being active currently, BTS' popularity doesn't seem to be affected at all as they keep breaking records and receiving immense appreciation and recognition. The members are currently focusing on their solo projects. Before their enlistment, the members released their solo projects. J-Hope released his first solo album Jack in The Box, Jin came out with his single The Astronaut and SUGA also released his album D-Day.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BREAKING: BTS' seven members to renew contracts with HYBE for second time, will continue as group after 2025