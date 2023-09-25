BTS members unite to renew HYBE contracts amidst Suga, Jin, and J-Hope's military service

It was previously reported that all the BTS members have successfully renewed their contracts, even including those currently serving mandatory military service. On September 20th, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook officially signed their new contracts with the agency HYBE all together instead of renewing it exclusively individually.

BTS’ members renew their contracts all together

According to South Korea's news agency, Yonhap it has been confirmed that all seven members of the renowned group BTS have recently renewed their contracts with their agency, BIGHIT MUSIC (now known as Hybe Corporation).

According to the statement released by their agency on the 25th, all seven members of BTS, including those who are currently fulfilling mandatory military service, have collectively renewed their contracts. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, regardless of the order in which their contracts were initially signed, have recently finalized their renewed contracts with HYBE. Initially, HYBE had announced plans to individually and sequentially sign exclusive contracts with the members. The second round of contract renewals, which includes members currently serving in the military, was reportedly finalized after the 20th of September.

Currently, members Jin and J-Hope are fulfilling their military duties as assistant instructors, while SUGA commenced his military service in Seoul on the 22nd. On the 20th, leader RM publicly shared news of his contract renewal on Instagram, reaffirming his strong commitment to the group's activities. This development is seen as a significant milestone in resolving the company's most significant “risk,” as they have successfully renewed their second contracts with BTS, which is considered HYBE’s most valuable intellectual property (IP). Furthermore, it is speculated that a green light has been given for the group to resume full activities as a complete unit in 2025 following the completion of members' military service.

BTS’ activities

BTS originally debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, which later became HYBE, back in 2013. The group's members initially renewed their contracts in October 2018. This recent contract renewal has sparked immense excitement among their dedicated fanbase, ARMY, who eagerly anticipate more of BTS's work in the future. BTS has consistently made waves in the music industry, setting and breaking multiple records with each new release.

Despite members engaging in solo activities and fulfilling their mandatory military service obligations, they have managed to keep their fans engaged by continuously releasing new music and exploring their individual artistic endeavors. Recently, BTS member Jungkook thrilled fans with the announcement of his upcoming solo digital single, 3D, featuring American singer Jack Harlow. This exciting news was revealed during Jungkook's performance at the Global Citizen Festival and later confirmed on the global fandom platform Weverse. Additionally, Jungkook has treated fans to 1D, 2D concept photos and teasers for his solo single 3D.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BREAKING: BTS' seven members to renew contracts with HYBE for second time, will continue as group after 2025