BTS’ memoir Beyond the Story FIRST LOOK: Fans marvel at the massive size of physical copies

The BTS book is on its way and we cannot stay calm. A rundown of the seven members’ journeys as small town boys to global sensation, it is said to be helmed by journalist Kang Myeong Seok alongside BTS’ RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Published in South Korea by BIGHIT MUSIC, the group has sought Flatiron Books as its US publisher. Set to release worldwide on July 9, which happens to be ARMY (BTS fandom) day, the autobiographical book is the first of its kind for the septet.

BTS’ book: A look at physical copies

Called ‘Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’, the book is said to have 544 pages. While the number of pages was enough to give the fans an idea about the size of the memoir, they got a very clear look at the physical copy as printing videos, as well as the book's finally complete look, was revealed by a Japanese publisher recently. It shows the hardcover which will be set for a special sale by the publisher. The English version is said to be even larger, as this one has 512 pages.

Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS

BTS revealed that their memoir will be comprised of seven different chapters, once again giving in to their long-driven connection with the fateful number. The names of the chapters were revealed in a teaser video for the book. They are as follows: SEOUL, WHY WE EXIST, LOVE, HATE, ARMY, INSIDE OUT, A FLIGHT THAT NEVER LANDS, THE WORLD OF BTS, and will end with the last chapter WE ARE. Interestingly, fans have taken it upon themselves to finish off the last chapter as ‘WE ARE BULLETPROOF’ which is not only a BTS song but also relates back to the meaning of the English translation of their Korean name Bangtan Sonyeondan aka Bulletproof Boy Scouts.

While the announcement for the release of the book was initially slated for June 13, which is BTS’ debut anniversary date, it was preponed to be done on May 11, US local time. This year, the group completed a decade of debut and celebrated it with their fans.

